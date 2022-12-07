Clear Sky Advisers LLC Acquires 9,309 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.