Clear Sky Advisers LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 289.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 2.9% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 699,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

