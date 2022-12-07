Clear Sky Advisers LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of NextDecade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Down 5.5 %

NEXT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 16,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,021. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NextDecade

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.