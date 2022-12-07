Clear Sky Advisers LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Fluor comprises approximately 2.2% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 25,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,185. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

