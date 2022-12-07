Clear Sky Advisers LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Harley-Davidson makes up approximately 1.8% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

