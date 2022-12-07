Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.65 million N/A N/A Clene $720,000.00 103.55 -$9.74 million ($0.38) -2.66

Clene has higher revenue and earnings than Allarity Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clene 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allarity Therapeutics and Clene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Allarity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,602.13%. Clene has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,088.12%. Given Allarity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allarity Therapeutics is more favorable than Clene.

Profitability

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -179.40% -62.05% Clene -5,580.14% -4,043.36% -97.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Clene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clene beats Allarity Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

