Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 43,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

