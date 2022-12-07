Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 1,551,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,300,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

