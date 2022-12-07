Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 123,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.