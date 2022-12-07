Coastwise Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,201,700. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.