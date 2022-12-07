Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,458 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.7% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $280.14. 1,818,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,047,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

