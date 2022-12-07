Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.74. 956,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,951,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.