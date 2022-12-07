Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.50).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.70) to GBX 2,500 ($30.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($5,038.32). Insiders purchased a total of 630 shares of company stock worth $1,244,780 in the last quarter.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
