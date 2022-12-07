Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.50).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.70) to GBX 2,500 ($30.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131.93 ($5,038.32). Insiders purchased a total of 630 shares of company stock worth $1,244,780 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.9 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of CCH stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,990.50 ($24.27). 295,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,357. The company has a market cap of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,957.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($33.00).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.