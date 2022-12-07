Codex Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

