Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 4,550 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 2.0% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.37. 161,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.