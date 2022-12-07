CoinEx Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $179.74 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $179.74 million and $304,923.84 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

