Collaborative Holdings Management LP Acquires New Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. H World Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

H World Group Company Profile

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

