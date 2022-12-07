Collaborative Holdings Management LP Invests $4.70 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Confluent accounts for 5.7% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,202 shares of company stock worth $17,917,170. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 46,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,096. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

