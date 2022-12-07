Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,895. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

