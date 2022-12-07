Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $540,000 in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,612,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.