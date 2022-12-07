Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $597,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,227. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

