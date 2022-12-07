Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $652,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

PKW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

