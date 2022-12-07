Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $768,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $272,798,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,487,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,273,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,514. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

