Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

