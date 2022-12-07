Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,996,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

