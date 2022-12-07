Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,065. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

