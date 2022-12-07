Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 825,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $18,254,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $166.38.

