Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 127,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,785. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

