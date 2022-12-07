Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after acquiring an additional 161,056 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $173.14. 1,919,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,869,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38. The company has a market cap of $546.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

