Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.44. 76,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

