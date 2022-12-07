Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 327,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,948. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

