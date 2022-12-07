Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 67,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

