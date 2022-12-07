Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

