Comparing PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) and The Competition

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PrimeEnergy Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 27.52% 15.07% PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors -1.11% 148.86% 11.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors 1639 9436 14849 428 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 35.77%. Given PrimeEnergy Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PrimeEnergy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million $2.10 million 4.75 PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors $9.54 billion $713.74 million 3.84

PrimeEnergy Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources’ competitors have a beta of -12.72, suggesting that their average share price is 1,372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

