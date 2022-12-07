CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) CFO Purchases $18,790.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford bought 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $18,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CompX International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CIX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. CompX International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

CompX International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

