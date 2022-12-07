Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP cut its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,339. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.