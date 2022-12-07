Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.37

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 38281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

