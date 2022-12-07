Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires 22,300 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 1.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

