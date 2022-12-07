Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,824. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.79 and a 200 day moving average of $368.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

