Concentric Capital Strategies LP Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Quanta Services Profile

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 13,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,279. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

