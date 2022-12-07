Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up about 1.1% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 457,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 20,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

