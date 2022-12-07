Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 2.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 494.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 174,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,792. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $125.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

