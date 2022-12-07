Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $899,000 Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 33.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 119.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 26.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

TITN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,105. The firm has a market cap of $898.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

