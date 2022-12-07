Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 421.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.25. 119,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,420. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.