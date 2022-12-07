Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $785,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $348.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.