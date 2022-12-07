Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $164.89. 35,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

