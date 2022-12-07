Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 17,000 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,382. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

