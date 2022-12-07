Concentric Capital Strategies LP Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 1.7% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,267,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

MSM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.