Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.25. 3,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.