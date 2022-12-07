Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,269. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

